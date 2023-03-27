Please support my family 🥺

Help Me and My Family Build a Better Life





Hi, my name is Esther





Right now, my family and I are struggling to meet basic needs — food, rent, school, and healthcare. Life has been really hard, and despite working hard, it’s not enough to give my family the stable life they deserve.





I’m raising money to help us get back on our feet. The funds will go directly to:

1. Food & basic needs for the next few months

2. Housing/rent support

3. Starting a small income source so we can become self-reliant





If you can’t donate, please share this with others.





We’re not asking for luxury. We’re asking for a chance to live with dignity and build a better future. Thank you for reading and for any support you can give 🙏