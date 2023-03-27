Please Help Us Say Goodbye to My Husband





My husband passed away suddenly, leaving our family devastated and facing a reality we never imagined.





He was the main provider for our family and sadly had no life insurance. He leaves behind our young son and two daughters, ages 12 and 18, who are now facing the unimaginable pain of losing their father.





Our family is also still grieving the heartbreaking loss of his 13-year-old daughter, who passed away on August 9, 2025. We never imagined that, less than a year later, we would be facing another devastating loss. The children have already endured so much, and now they are grieving their father as well.





I am from the Philippines and have no family here in the United States to turn to. My husband's mother is supporting me, but she is also a widow, and this loss has been incredibly painful for her too. We are trying to hold each other together while facing the reality of laying him to rest.





We never expected to ask for help. If we could handle this ourselves, we would. But with his sudden passing, the loss of his income, and the cost of a burial, we simply cannot do this alone.





We are humbly asking for help to give my husband the proper goodbye he deserves and to lay him to rest with dignity. Every donation, no matter how small, will help with his burial and funeral expenses. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser or keeping our family in your prayers.





We are heartbroken, we are grieving, and we are trying to find a way forward for his children without him.





Thank you for standing beside our family during this unimaginable time. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity will never be forgotten. 🙏