Please help us overcome difficult times.





Hello, we are turning here as a last resort. After a divorce from my ex-wife, my 4-year-old daughter and I got into big financial problems. We have joint custody of our daughter due to constant lawsuits. Unfortunately, the little one, on the other hand, experiences attacks from her mother, threats and swearing. The only thing I hear every day is that she wants to be with her father. The situation is so unbearable that she has tantrums when the day comes when she has to go to her parents, saying, "I don't want to go to my mother." I want her to have a beautiful home, at least with her father. Thanks to the costs of lawyers and housing loans, we are in a very bad living situation, with about 3 thousand crowns left for food and other things per month. That's why we are trying here. I would like to at least improve the little one's life a little so that she can be happy here too. I have tried to find a second job in addition to the current one, but so far without success. I would never have thought that I would try this as a last resort. We would be very grateful for any help and improvement of the situation. I don't know what else to say about it, it's all stressful and sad, there's not much hope left. We'll keep hoping. Thank you all very much.



