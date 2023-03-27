Please help us not lose our home

Hello, I don't want to do this i never ask for help but I'm running low on options. I have already sold everything I owned that was worth anything to pay off our bills.

We are looking for help with our property tax so we don't lose our home. My wife recently lost her job and I am in the process of getting disability so we are struggling to keep up. We were able to pay off our water and electricity bills for up to a year in advance but with all the prices going up we ran out of savings fast. We thought we would have enough for Our property tax but they went and raised the amount on everyone in our town and we are now 400 dollars short. We are both searching for jobs but haven't had any luck and with no phones or money for gas we are stuck so I'm doing something i never do and asking for help. Please if anyone could help us our property tax is due September 30th. Thank you for your time.

Joshua and Nicole Saylor.