Please help widowed and disabled family keep home.

I'm an elderly mother raising money to help save the home my daughter and I have lived in for 50 years. We're facing foreclosure on the past due amount, and without help, we will lose it.





My daughter is disabled and under the care of an oncologist, rheumatologist, pain management, and physical rehabilitation doctors. I suffer from severe pancreatitis and other conditions, and because of my health, I've been unable to work. We also have very high medical bills and other unexpected bills that have added to our burden.





Our car broke down, and we've had to rely on ride share to get to doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies, costs that have stretched us even further. It's just the two of us; we have no other family to turn to.





This home is everything to us. We're praying for help and asking if you would stand with us during this crisis. Your support would mean so much to our family.