Please help us keep our home

Hi, I am currently in an emergency. I’ve never done anything like this, but I figure is likely best to humble myself and seek help. I recently lost my employment on July 22nd. I wasn’t having any issues at my job due to tardiness or anything similar, I have 2 kids, I am a single mom, and one has Autism, due to this during the summer my son was removed from the summer school I set for him and my duughter. This caused major issues with childcare all summer. I was only able to work half days most of the summer or leave my shift 2 hours early. I was released from job due to child care and them wanting me to see remote work. Thank God I found a remote job, which started 08-06. My hourly pay will be more than enough to pay the rent going forth, but now I am late or work and facing an eviction filing. After work I’ve been doing Uber, but even with that I still coming up 1600 short. I’m just praying for a miracle at this point so we do not lose our home.