🙏 PLEASE HELP US KEEP FIVE CHILDREN IN SCHOOL 🙏

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted people,





I humbly appeal for your financial assistance on behalf of a family of five brilliant children who are desperately in need of support to continue their education.





The children come from a hardworking but currently struggling family. Their mother is retired, while their father earns a living as a commercial bus driver. Unfortunately, the engine of the bus he depends on for his livelihood has knocked, leaving him unable to work and provide for the family.





At the moment, the family is struggling to meet even their basic needs, making it almost impossible to raise money for the children's school fees and other educational expenses. School will be resuming very soon, and without urgent assistance, these bright children may be forced to stay at home despite their desire and ability to learn.





We are therefore appealing to anyone who can help—no amount is too small. Your contribution could help pay their school fees, provide books and other essential school materials, and give these children the opportunity to continue their education.





These children deserve a chance to build a better future. With your support, we can prevent their current family hardship from becoming a permanent setback in their education.





If you are unable to contribute financially, please share this message with others who may be willing to help. Your sharing could reach someone who can make a meaningful difference.





May God bless you abundantly for every form of assistance you are able to provide. 🙏❤️



