Please help us help a sister in Christ

My wife and I have been called to house church ministry and have a sister whose husband has dementia. His disability income was recently cut and she has been forced to go back to work full time. She is getting ready to start a new job that will pay well but in the interim they are short on their power bill. We are called by scripture to take care of one another so I'm reaching out in the hope that a few people can help this sister in her situation. I will be posting this in our online church group as well as on Facebook with the goal of several people contributing what they can and trusting our Lord to ultimately meet this need. Everything we receive from this will go to the sister. My wife and I will not receive anything. Please pray and ask the Lord if you can contribute. God's word promises that we will reap what we sow. May the Lord bless you and keep you; may He make His light shine upon you in Jesus' name. 🙏