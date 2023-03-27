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Please Help Us Give Our Baby a Chance to Live

GoalFCFA 3,000,000 XOF
RaisedFCFA 0 XOF

Fundraiser created byfify madou

Please Help Us Give Our Baby a Chance to Live

Dear kind soul,


I am humbly asking for your help for my newborn son, who arrived far too early, in his 7th month of pregnancy. He was born weighing only 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and did not cry at birth. The doctors immediately took him to the NICU, where he is fighting for his life.


He needs intensive NICU care for at least two months, according to his doctors. We have already spent everything we had on his treatment, and we are now facing medical expenses of more than $5,000 or the equivalent in our local currency.


My husband earns only about $4.70 a day, and we simply cannot afford the cost of the treatment on our own. We have even had to leave our home and stay at the hospital because our baby needs us there. I only returned home briefly to collect some clothes.


The hardest part for me as a mother is that I have not even been able to hold my baby yet. He is so tiny and fragile, surrounded by machines and doctors, but I am holding onto hope that he can overcome this.


I am asking strangers, kind-hearted people, and anyone whose heart this story touches to please help us keep his treatment going.


Every $1 matters. A $1 donation from 10 people may seem small, but together it can mean something we could never afford on our own. Every contribution brings us one step closer to giving our son the care he needs to survive.


If you are unable to donate, please consider keeping our little boy in your prayers. Your kindness, encouragement, and prayers mean more to us than words can express.


Please help us give our son a chance to grow stronger, come home, and one day live a healthy life without pain.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for caring about our little boy, and for standing with our family during the most difficult moment of our lives.


Please be part of his fight. Please help him survive.


With gratitude and hope,

His parents


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