Please help us continue to care for pets in need!

Hello, my name is Ryan. My wife Renee and I began adopting and been taking care of different generations of cats that were sick and abandoned for well over 15yrs now. We take them in, and have made beautiful and happy in-door exclusive house cats out of them all. Since we cannot have children of our own, they became a surrogate family for us: our children.





We nursed them back to health and have given them wonderful lives, being there from day one to the end for many of them...but it has been costly. We have seen over the years the painful, agonizing loss of 5 of them to various ailments as they aged. We are down to 4 (at one point we had 8 at the same time!) and the cost of keeping them healthy has not gotten any easier. Our current babies range in age from 8-12 all with various health issues ranging from Pancreatitis to Diabetes. One baby we have has an upcoming bladder stone removal that alone will cost us over $1700! We have sacrificed so very much to preserve their health, safety, and love...and it has been well worth it. The things we have witnessed, the assembly of mostly blood related kitties becoming a tight family unit among so many other things...have given us memories we will carry to our own dying days.

But now with times being as tough as they are, and my wife and I facing health challenges of our own, are reaching out for help.





We have been fortunate enough to have rented the same home for the last 14 years but soon we will have to try to find another home to call our own. We find ourselves never able to really put back enough for a home of our own, and as home prices have increased so much it seems we will never have a home purchase within reach. We are asking for donations in assistance in buying a home along with help maintaining our pet's health in addition to our own. We can't even budget enough for health insurance, let alone specialist co-pays, testing, etc. I am also seeking to continue education and become a Veterinary Tech and bring my love for animals to a higher level of calling.





My wife has been a LPN nurse for over 10 years now and works at an Assisted Living in our town. She has helped dozens of wonderful resident friends she has made within that field say goodbye and have as peaceful and loving a pass as possible using her incredible empathy and nursing skills...along with the knowledge she gained by taking care of both of her parents at their end of life from cancer. She took care of her mother through her end of life first and through that experience she was inspired to continue to care for others as a professional in the nursing field. Her father succumbed to terminal Prostate cancer only several years after her mother had passed, and she took care of him to the end, greatly bolstered this time by her knowledge as a nurse with a ton of end of life experience. The work gets harder for her as the years go by, and the mental tolls never ease up. Her personal reward is beyond measure to her though even to just be a bright, shining light for a dying person's darkest, most fearful, and in many cases painful days. No one has to die alone when Renee is on the shift. And few on the 'outside' ever know or get to see it, let alone thank her for it.





I had been a grocery worker for many years but transitioned to customer service office work after the beginning of my own physical problems and their subsequent ramping up. I have attempted to seek disability as the combination of various issues and pain keep me almost always awake...but it's been anywhere from difficult to nearly impossible, especially with no health insurance and a untrustworthy, broken health system.





Neither of us are drug users or obese, we are not on any welfare or public assistance, we have never taken any actual vacation in our almost 20yrs together. We couldn't even if we had the money. We couldn't really both go to even an overnight together since our diabetes kitty needs his meds daily and we can't entrust that to anyone else.

No regrets for us, we cherish every moment with our babies, we would keep them with us forever if we could...even with the many challenges they bring.

But again....we need some help to break this cycle we are in because we are not quite drowning...but it's getting closer every month. And with the challenge of finding a new place to live, it's almost impossible.





We would love nothing more than to begin a new chapter of our lives with ownership of a small home and give our babies their (and our) last years in a secure home, free from worry that our landlord could sell the property at any time and we would have no options, or raise the rent even further on us. And owning a home outright means no rent or house payment, giving us a much greater advantage with monthly bills. And we can also continue our quest to provide a wonderful home to kitties in need. We don't want to stop doing this after we lose our remaining babies.





We have given a lot of charity to others in better years, given away spare cars in years gone by, given money even when we couldn't afford it but did it anyway. All because it was always the right thing to do...and doing the right thing is always the right choice no matter how easy or hard. We aren't financially rich and have no rich friends or relatives who are. My wife's parents are gone, and my own are struggling even worse than we are. We would essentially be providing them with a more stable home if we were able to purchase.

We are just looking for some help even if it is just a prayer now and then. Thank you so much for reading this and take care!