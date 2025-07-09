Please Help Us As We Recover From Car Wreck





My name is Tanner, and I am asking for help during one of the hardest times of my life.

Not long ago, I was involved in a devastating crash while driving my tow truck. The accident was severe— we were ran off the road and I crashed into a tree, suffered injuries to my head, and watched my life change in an instant. The photos I'm sharing show just how serious the wreck was and the injuries we endured.

The crash didn't just affect me. My fiancee was also seriously injured, suffering multiple injuries that required surgery, a leg brace, and a wheelchair. It has been an incredibly painful and emotional journey for both of us.

As if recovering from the accident wasn't difficult enough, my work hours have now been cut. I'm struggling to keep up with rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and the everyday expenses of raising our son I'm doing everything I can to provide, but right now I need help getting through this difficult time.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward:

Rent and monthly bills

Groceries and household essentials

Medical and recovery-related expenses

Transportation and fuel

Providing stability for my family while I get back on my feet

If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and any support you can give. Your generosity will help us rebuild our lives one step at a time. ❤️