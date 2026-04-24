



Please Help This Devoted Christian Mother Keep Her Human & Fur Family Together, by assisting with the much needed immigration costs.





Campaign Story

I am writing this after being on my knees; with a heart full of faith, hope and a desperate plea for a lifeline.

I have asked Father God to go before me, and use this platform to open the doors to compassionate hearts and ultimately the miracle that we are praying for.





For years I have been unemployed, navigating deep financial hardship while caring for my neurodivergent son, Brett. Despite times when I haven't had adequate funds for myself, I have always ensured that my rescued animals were fed, and I always keep bowls, food and water in my vehicle to provide relief to any animals in distress which I come into contact with.





My rescue journey began when local welfare organizations asked me to help transport donated kennels into informal settlements using my old truck. I did this vital work, uncompensated for two years—until I was bitten by a dog with suspected rabies.

Over time, I became a "foster failure," in the best sense. Knowing first-hand the profound trauma suffered, and the rehabilitation each animal required, I meticulously vetted potential adopters and refused to release some of these precious souls into unsuited hands.

Today, I am the mother to 8 rescued fur children who are unequivocally my family and an irreplaceable lifeline for my son, Brett.





The Cruel Twist & Our Mountain to Climb

Early last year, an incredible opportunity arose for our family to flee persecution in South Africa and find refuge in America, offering a safer, brighter future for our family, with Brett being our primary reason. Our insurmountable hurdle, however, is the R850,000 ($50,000) required to immigrate all 8 of our fur children safely.

In May 2025, an American NPO, Operation PetLyft, assured me they could significantly lower these costs. Trusting them, and on their instructions, I spent thousands getting the animals "immigration ready." Tragically, they reneged entirely on their promises.

In sheer desperation I then launched a Backabuddy campaign, however, I faced unexpected negativity: People who criticize others for abandoning pets were, ironically, the same ones berating me for refusing to abandon mine. One of the commentators questioned how come I had 2 purebred dogs in my family if I claim to have rescued all of them: it is apparent to me that this individual never bothered to take the time to actually read my story or go through any of my social media platforms. If they'd done so they would have ascertained that ALL my fur children are indeed rescues, even the 2 purebred kids. I completely advocate for the sterilisation of dogs and cats as a result of the overflow of needy animals at shelters which can not even accommodate them and their demise ultimately becomes one of euthanasia; I do not approve of nor support breeders in any way.





In our world, there is no such thing as "just a dog or cat." These sentient beings are woven into the very fabric of our family, and in every instance, their happiness and needs are put first. Anyone who knows our family intimately would readily attest to the intense love and bond we all share. Abandoning or euthanizing our fur children is simply never an option to be considered.

Our only path forward is to persevere in this quest to raise their immigration costs. 🙏🏻❤️🐕🐈‍⬛🐾❤️🙏🏻





I know that my son, Brett—a completely selfless, deeply faith-filled young man—would without hesitation sacrifice his very own happiness and future, if we are unable to raise these immigration funds for our fur family, rather than sacrifice the future welfare of our precious fur children.

I am begging: Please don't force us to have to choose. 🙏🏻





How You Can Help

By spreading the word, and sharing our story we hope to come across 4,000 kind-hearted people who are willing to celebrate our quest to keep our family together, and are willing to donate $15 (R200) each, whereby this relocation goal would be realized, and our family can stay completely intact.

Please continually share our story and fundraising campaign far and wide across all social media platforms.





I have spent my entire life showing up for others, quietly carrying heavy burdens while receiving very little in return.

Today, I am the one asking for a hand-up.





Thank you for reading our story.

Please help restore my belief in humanity, and help us write a different, hopeful ending to this chapter, which is my final hurdle.





Links & Updates Section

Original Backabuddy Campaign: View Here👇🏻

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-keep-this-family-together





Fur family Facebook Page: View Here👇🏻

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589114040897





Personal Facebook Page: View Here👇🏻

https://www.facebook.com/share/1NQmPpbjvM/





With profound gratitude, hope, and faith in God's grace,

Michelle Hayward





Matthew 6: 10