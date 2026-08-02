Please help

Hello Everyone

This is the first time in my 60 plus years that I've asked for help financially. I'm not going to write a long book. I recently found out that I have cancer and I have gotten behind on a few bills the main one was being able to pay my life insurance, then my car breaks down said to say like most normal families I don't have anyone to turn to just myself.. and I pray that God touches someone's heart also I don't have a problem giving you my phone number in case you think this is some type of scam. Thank you all in advance

God bless