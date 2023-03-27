Please Help Save Me (Tony) from Kidney failure

‎‎My name is Tony Ekekwe, a caring Pastor who is passionate about God and Humanity.

‎The vision bearer of HospitalNeedyOutreach, an Outreach of Waves Of Glory Int'l Ministry that cares for the welfare of less privileged children and adults in the Orphanages, Elderly Homes, Streets, Hospitals, Prisons, etc by reaching out to them with food items and other necessities.

‎I am from Imo State, Nigeria.

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‎I have built reputation both in the sacred and secular environments as a hard working compassionate and patient pastor, an ardent lover of God and Humanity.

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‎My declining health has made it challenging to carry out my daily duties and activities.

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‎I was diagnosed of right Renal Cell Carcinoma ( A Renal Mass ) Stage 2 that has recently increased to Stage 3 resulting to constant and daily excess of pains, very unbearable in the sides of my body between the hips and ribs (flank),

‎a firm lump in my belly, face and ankles swelling, fatigue, shortness of breath, etc, making life painful, unbearable and uneasy.

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‎The Doctor recommended an urgent surgery for the removal of the affected right kidney as soon as possible in order to prevent it from also affecting the left kidney.

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‎The surgery for the removal of the kidney, the possible transplant and medications during and thereafter will cost $25,500.

‎I'm deeply in pain daily as a result of the constant compression of the kidney from the Mass, unbearable pain.

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‎My Brothers and Sisters this is a burden sincerely I am not capable to carry alone, please I sincerely need your support which will enable me to undergo the surgery, possible transplant, get all the medical attentions needed, purchase of medical supplies and recovery necessities during and thereafter the surgery. It will enable me to be free from this excess and unbearable pains, to survive and to live again.

‎It will also enable to ensure that I am safe and well cared for during the recovery process.

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‎Any amount of support is greatly appreciated, as is any amount of exposure you can give the campaign! If donating is out of reach, please share this fundraiser with your family, friends, faith communities, associates and anywhere else you think may be helpful.

‎I appreciate any help with the reach of this campaign.

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‎I appreciate any help with the reach of this campaign, I know there are many people asking for help through this medium, I did not take your supports for granted.

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‎Every donation will bring me one step closer to my healing and survival.

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‎And every kind message reminds me that I am not completely alone in this situation.

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‎God will reward you for every support you give to me. I don't want to die in this situation, please help me to survive, help me out of this terrible situation.

‎Urgent help is needed to rescue my life from this challenge.

‎I am seeking for help from all over the world, kindness has no boundary as it touches you please contribute to save me to live again.

‎May God reward you for your kindness, amen.

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‎You can donate here or through CashApp: $Passpirit (Pst. Tony Ekekwe).

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‎Thank you so much 🙏





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