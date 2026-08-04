Rent Relief Fund

Greetings to all,

My name is Latresha Holmes. I am seeking to raise emergency funds to save from being evicted. Eviction notice was served 8/04/26. I have until 8/09/26 @ 5 p.m. to vacate my apartment. I've never done this before, but I have no one to turn to. I don't have a support system, friends, nor anyone to call on. $4,000 is what I need to get caught up on rent ( for part of June, full rent for July and August). I am working but barely making enough to get caught up. I am asking for 6,000 because my car is also up for repossession. I've been putting in job applications for months now for another job. I can continue to maintain once I get caught up. An unexpected circumstance has occurred in our lives that effected us in some way. My children's father fell very ill unexpectedly (they were living with him at the time), so I moved my sons in with me and prepared them to get a place of their own...I only have a 1 bedroom apartment. It was a blessing but it was a financial strain on me. After 9 months, they finally got their own apartment a few weeks ago, starting adulthood. They are my children, young men, and I am proud of them. They helped me with bills when they could while they were living with me. My job was to prepare them. It was worth any sacrifice for me to make sure they are on their feet. Now I am in need of help getting back on my feet. I don't usually ask for help...but I really need help. I am facing homelessness. I have no one to stay with, no where to go. I am putting in the work, trying, still working to get back on my feet for myself. If you will, if you can, please donate. Thank you for those who has donated, and for those who couldn't, please pray for me well. God bless and thank you. Peace be.

Sincerely,

Latresha Holmes



