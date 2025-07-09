Please help my wife and i

Im raising funds an an emergency situation. After being involved in a traumatic car accident I lost my vehicle and ability to work while i recovered. After 8 months of doctors, orthopedic surgeon, extensive physical therapy, im finally cleared for work, but that comes at a cost.





After paying all my debts, keepin up on bills I have nothing left, and my current residence isnt good for my wife's or my mental health. Every day here feels like hell, my dad promised to help me but when he couldnt benefit off my injury he turned his back, so i need help getting either first month and security, or i need help getting a vehicle that we can sleep in until things start getting better. Either way staying here isnt an option.