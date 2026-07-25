Please help my partner stuck in Poland

It’s a somewhat messy thing to explain without divulging personal information about her, but my partner is Polish and has been dealing with abusive family members. She has no one else to turn to so I’m doing what I can to get her out of there, as she has recently spent a little time at her aunt’s place but is being told it’s a temporary arrangement and needs to figure out how to move forward. I would be eternally grateful for any and all support, as I’m doing this for her and don’t know how else I can give her some piece of mind. Thank you so much for reading.