Please help my only vehicle needs a new engine.

A few weeks ago, my truck engine went out. It's my only means of transportation, and without it, I can't get to appointments, buy groceries, or handle the everyday things most people take for granted. I'm on VA Disability, and the costs add up fast, Uber fees, delivery charges, when I can't drive myself.





I still owe money on my 2015 Ford F-150, and I don't have the resources to fix the engine on my own. I'm not someone who asks for help easily, but I'm asking now because I need to get back on the road.





My pastor used to tell me, "Tough times don't last, but tough people do." I know a lot of people are going through their own storms right now. If you're able to help, your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.