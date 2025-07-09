Please help my family and I thru this.

Back on July 12th I sustained a distal bicep tendon repair while helping my daughter and son in law work on the ADU we are adding in our back yard. The unfortunate part is I suffered a distal bicep tendon tear requiring surgery one day before starting a new job. So I recently had the surgery with no medical insurance. I am receiving any type of income to help provide for my family and the bills are piling up. I ask if anyone feels in their heart to help. My family and I would greatly appreciate it