Please Help My Family And I Keep Our Home

My children and I reside in the house and they grew up here. It's the only home they really know. Soon, my mother will be coming back to live with us because of her age.

My name is Jennifer and our family has been battling with the finance company (who shall remain unnamed due to litigation) since my father's death in 2020. This has been very trying for us all, we are trusting and believing in God's divine intervention in our situation. Over the past six years, we have engaged advocates, consumer protection agencies and even bankruptcy attorneys. The latter was supposed to have been an affordable avenue for us to pay off the house. However, through years of bankruptcy payments, the monthly amount progressively increased until it became unsustainable.

Your contribution is greatly appreciated.....whether you donate, forward our cause, stand with us in agreement in prayer, or all of the above. We have exhausted all other avenues at this point and pray that wonderful like minded people like you will help bless us in keeping our home. Three generations of our family were there previously and soon will be again. The critical element is time. We need to get this situated immediately and pay off this mammon centric company since they have no regard for their fellow man. Your help will bless us to continue our family legacy. I realize it's a big ask, however, it is very important to us to maintain our family's hub (as is important to all family's). Thank you in advance. Be blessed and be safe!