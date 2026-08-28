Please help me to get back on my feet

I never imagined I would find myself having to ask strangers for help, but right now, I’m facing a difficult moment and could really use a little support.





Due to unexpected medical circumstances, I’ve had to take time away from work. Being unable to work has put me in a position I never wanted to be in—struggling to keep up with basic expenses while also dealing with medical costs.





I’m doing everything I can to get through this setback, take care of myself, and get back to work as soon as I’m able. But in the meantime, I’ve fallen behind financially, and I’m now facing rent and medical expenses that I simply can’t cover on my own.





I’m hoping to raise $2,000:





$1,500 will go toward rent

$500 will go toward medical expenses





This isn’t about trying to get ahead or asking for anything extra. I’m simply asking for help getting through a difficult chapter so I can keep a roof over my head, take care of my medical needs, and have the breathing room I need to get back on my feet.





I know everyone has their own struggles and responsibilities, which is why I’m genuinely grateful for anything you’re able to give. And if you’re not in a position to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with someone else would mean just as much to me.





I’m looking forward to the day when this is just a difficult chapter I can look back on. My goal is to get through this, return to work, regain my financial stability, and move forward.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for caring about someone you may not even know. And thank you for any help, encouragement, or share you’re able to give. ❤️





Every little bit helps me get closer to getting back on my feet.



