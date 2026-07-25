Please help me stop foreclosure on my home.

Hello, my name is Marnie and I would like to first thank you for taking the time to read this, and donating if you do. May God bless you and yours.





I honestly don't know where to start, I have a hard time asking for help from anyone, let alone strangers, but I'm out of ideas and time. I know there are so many loving, giving people out there in this world and I'm praying ya'll find your way here, say a prayer and if God puts it on your heart, will help.





My ex fiancé and I bought a home together a little over a year and a half ago now. We had been together 9 years and were to be married on our 10th anniversary in 2025. Unfortunately I found out he was using drugs and I asked him to leave. I had just lost my oldest daughter (30,) to an overdose in 2024 and could not have that in my, or my youngest daughter's life. After leaving he continued to make bad choices and is now in prison for the foreseeable future.





Shortly after he left, in late Oct, there was a major back up in the plumbing and it flooded the bathroom and I've been battling it for 8 months. Eventually having to file a claim with my homeowners to have the septic excavated and repaired, lines to the house dug out and replaced and yet had another flood.

June 20th it was discovered that the plumber that I originally had come to snake the line in November, broke his industrial snake off in the line and left it there, without saying anything, causing it to keep backing up and eventually collapsing the entire septic line. My daughter and I had no indoor plumbing for those 8 months, and no running water from April until June, when I could fix the well pump and motor that failed due to it sitting idle for months.

We had to have a porta potty that was pretty expensive and not covered by homeowners. I have gotten so behind. It's been a lot. I keep praying God will make a way.

I am disabled and still have a minor child at home and do not receive enough disability to make the mortgage payment and have fallen behind the last 4 months.

I used the money my mother left me, (she passed from covid just before my daughter,) to put the down payment on the house and then eventually paying everything by myself until March when I just couldn't anymore.

The last month has been such a blessing having running water and being able to shower and wash our clothes and not have to drive 30 minutes away to a dollar store to buy 20 gallons of water twice a week to bathe, wash dishes, water all the animals. The expenses have just been unbelievably straining. This has been horrible for my youngest daughter, and the thought of her losing her home now too, just makes me die a little inside. She's lost enough, we've lost enough.

This was to be our little place for peace after such heartache, we have chickens and ducks and dogs and many feral cats we care for, as we're out in a rural town far from the city. I have 4 grandbabies and one on the way, and I love when they come to Nana's and find the eggs! Sunday dinners are a special thing that I have done for years and pray I don't have to ever give up, even if it's not as often given the distance now. I have no idea how I'll move this little farmhouse full of my mother's, mine and grandma's things, (she passed a few years before my mom, and my mom had many of her things too that I inherited,) plus chicken coops and all the things I brought here to make my little farm, home. Things I'd like to pass down to my kids and grandbabies, so they know where they came from.





Praying every day for it to not be taken from me in a foreclosure because I cannot afford to move my little 'farm'.

If you've read this far, thank you.

I don't know if I'll be able to keep my little farmhouse in the end or not, but if I can even catch up on what I haven't been able to pay since March and give me some time to try and make a plan if I absolutely have to, that would be a miracle.

Thank you and God bless.

Marnie



