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PLEASE HELP ME STAY IN SCHOOL AND REBUILD MY SMALL

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySammy Carter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samuel Timileyin

PLEASE HELP ME STAY IN SCHOOL AND REBUILD MY SMALL

PLEASE HELP ME STAY IN SCHOOL AND REBUILD MY SMALL BUSINESS 🙏❤️

My name is Samuel, and I am a student and a young entrepreneur trying my best to build a better future through education and honest work.

I started my small phone and gadgets business because I wanted to support myself through school. Instead of depending completely on my family or other people, I decided to work hard, sell phones and gadgets, and use the profit from my business to pay for my education and take care of my basic needs.

This business has become much more than a way of making money for me. It is what has been helping me stay in school.

Unfortunately, I have reached a very difficult point. I have run out of funds, and I am struggling to meet my school expenses. I am worried that if I cannot raise the money I need, I may have no choice but to stop my education.

I don’t want to drop out.

I have worked so hard to get this far, and it would be heartbreaking to lose the opportunity to complete my education simply because I cannot afford the expenses at this moment.

I am therefore reaching out to kind-hearted people for help.

The money raised will help me settle my urgent school expenses and academic needs. I also hope to use part of the funds to restock my phone and gadget business and improve my shop.

My goal is to get my business back on its feet so that I can continue making an honest income and use the profits to support myself through school.

I am not asking people to build my future for me. I am asking for a helping hand so I can continue building it myself.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to my goal. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, church members, or social media followers would mean so much to me.

I know that everyone has their own challenges, so I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story or support me.

My dream is simple: finish my education, rebuild my business, become financially independent, and one day be in a position to help someone else who is facing the same kind of struggle.

Please help me stay in school and give my small business another chance.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, prayers, and generosity. ❤️🙏

Every contribution brings me one step closer to finishing school and rebuilding my future.


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