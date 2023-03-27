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Please help me stay in my home!

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDevon Barnette

Please help me stay in my home!

Hello! I am Devon. I very sadly lost both of my parents last year 10 weeks apart from each other. My mother to stage 4 cancer on September 25th and my father from bladder complications and a broken heart combo on December 4th. Between those 10 weeks I also lost an Aunt who sung at my mothers funeral from cancer as well on October 12th and my dog of 10 and a half years on October 18th. It's been a sad and depressing journey but I'm slowly getting through the grief.


I lived with my parents for 13 years before they passed away to help take care of them because they were of the much older than usual age side for parents and both were disabled. They had a house with 14 years left on it's mortgage to pay. I was able to continue paying on it for a while with insurance from the funerals while looking for a job but the job came too late. I finally have one but am now 3000 behind and will soon be booted from this house if nothing is done before the 15th of September 2026. This is my last hope to try and keep this house. It was my parents pride and joy and the place I've called home for a good chunk of my life.


I would use the first 3000 to catch up on the payments and any past that to continue paying on it while my job can help continue paying the other utilities. If somehow the full goal is done thats around how much is left for the entire house. I doubt we'll reach that but if we do then I will 100% cry. I just love this house and the memories of my parents I want to live on here. Any donation will help and thanks for everyone for helping and reading this far. Thank you so much!

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