Please help me save my partner!

My girlfriend has recently told me that she’s been going through hell living with her parents, one of them being her step father. On a daily basis he always try's to target her with this, on her behalf I’m not gonna get into it but i don’t want to see her to continue to live like that I want to raise some money to at least get her away from there or if not make it some what manageable. Please anything would help thank you for your time on reading this god bless you.