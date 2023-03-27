Please Help Me Rebuild My Life and Secure My Baby'

I never imagined that one day I would have to share my personal life with strangers and ask for help. But today, I honestly don't know where else to turn.

I got married in 2015. It was a love--arranged and inter-caste marriage. My father-in-law was a kind and caring person who accepted me and loved me like his own daughter. But after he passed away in June 2016, my life slowly started changing.

Within three or four months of his death, my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law were asking my husband to divorce me. I always felt that after my father-in-law was gone, my mother-in-law and sisters took control of the family, and my husband was unable to stand up to them or raise his voice for me.

For almost ten years, I kept trying to save my marriage. I never wanted my husband to disrespect his mother or fight with his sisters. I never wanted to separate him from his family. I only wanted my husband to stand beside me when my respect and my rights as his wife were being affected.

I supported him in every possible way. I was not officially a partner in his business, but I worked like his partner and backbone. I handled office operations, accounts, labour, vendors, sites and many other responsibilities. Whenever his business was going through a difficult time, I stood beside him and tried to help him stand again.

Even during his serious heart-related medical emergency, I was there for him. But whenever I needed care, things were different. During my marriage, I went through three miscarriages. Whenever I was sick, had a miscarriage or was suffering from an injury to my tailbone, I was sent to my parents' home because they could not look after me.

Later, when I became pregnant again, I was asked to go to my parents' home because my husband's married sister needed my room. Even then, my husband did not speak for me.

My baby was born in October 2024. I thought becoming a mother would bring happiness and change something in my life, but my financial problems were already becoming worse.

This is how my debt started increasing.

After my husband's business got into serious financial trouble in 2023, he started using my ₹18,000 monthly salary and my credit cards. Initially, I supported him because I believed that, as his wife, I should stand beside him during a difficult time and that his business would recover.

But gradually, my credit cards were used for almost everything—household expenses and his personal expenses, including alcohol, cigarettes, expensive shopping and spending time with friends.

Even after my baby was born, these expenses continued.

I repeatedly asked my husband to celebrate our child's birth, but he refused every time. At the same time, his personal spending continued through my credit cards.

The credit-card bills kept increasing. To pay one bill, I started taking loans and using other credit facilities. I kept hoping that his business would recover, that I would find a solution and somehow repay everything.

But instead of decreasing, the debt continued growing.

I returned to work after my maternity leave because I needed my small ₹18,000 salary. A friend from my neighbourhood helped look after my baby while I worked, and I used to come home during my lunch break to spend time with my child.

But in July 2025, my friend got married, and I had no one left who could look after my baby. My parents are elderly and cannot walk properly. My father walks with the help of a stick, and my mother needs a walker. I could not afford a nanny.

So I was forced to leave my job.

My ₹18,000 monthly salary was a small amount, but it was my only regular income. When I lost my job, I lost my only source of income, while the loans and credit-card bills continued to grow.

I used my savings and whatever money I had to keep paying the bills. I pledged my own remaining jewellery. Later, even my parents' gold had to be pledged.

I kept hoping that I would find work from home and gradually repay everything. I continued managing my own and my baby's daily expenses and also helped my parents, often using credit cards because I had no other source of money.

Meanwhile, my husband continued using my credit cards until March 2026.

Today, all the loans and credit cards are in my name only. This is how, step by step, the debt continued increasing and has now reached approximately ₹27 lakh.

My husband and I are now ready for divorce, but he says that he does not have enough money to clear these debts. Since everything is in my name, my credit history and my future are the ones being affected.

My savings are gone. My jewellery is gone. My parents' gold has been pledged.

My parents are my responsibility because I am their only child. My father's small home-based general store is not enough to cover our monthly expenses. Even our home is already pledged against a loan that was originally taken for my marriage.

The constant stress has badly affected my health. I am suffering from hyperthyroidism and have lost around 23 kg of weight.

Every day, I live with the fear of how I will ever repay ₹27 lakh.

But I don't want to give up.

I don't want to fall into depression because my baby needs her mother.

I want to live with my baby. I want to watch my child grow.

I know I can work again and rebuild my life when my baby is a little older. I am not asking for help because I want to depend on other people forever. I simply need help getting through the most difficult period of my life.

That is why I am asking for help.

I know ₹27 lakh is a huge amount. I am not expecting one person to come forward and solve all my problems.

I am simply asking for a small contribution from anyone who genuinely feels they can help.

Even ₹10 can make a difference.

₹10 may seem like a very small amount, but if thousands of people decide to contribute ₹10, ₹20, ₹50 or whatever they can comfortably afford, those small contributions can slowly help me reduce this enormous burden.





I am not asking for a luxurious life.

I just want a chance to breathe without constant fear, reduce this debt, and rebuild a peaceful and financially independent life for myself and my baby.

For years, I tried to be strong and supported everyone around me. Today, I am the one asking for support.

My baby needs his mother. And I want to live for my baby. I want to be there for him, raise him, watch him grow, and give him the happy and peaceful life that every child deserves.

Right now, the constant stress, fear and financial burden are breaking me from inside. But I don't want to give up because my baby is too young and needs me.

I still believe that one day I will work again, become financially independent and rebuild my life. I am only asking for some help to get through this extremely difficult time and reduce the burden that is slowly taking away my peace and health.

Please, if my story touches your heart and you are in a position to help, even a small contribution can make a difference.

Even ₹10 can help.

I am not expecting one person to solve my entire problem. But if many kind people come together and contribute whatever small amount they can comfortably afford, it could help me and my baby get a chance to rebuild our lives.

Please help me get out of this darkness and give me a chance to live a happy and peaceful life with my baby.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story and for any support you can give. ❤️

For years, I tried to be strong and supported everyone around me.

Today, I am the one asking for support.

If you can help me, even with a very small amount, I will be truly grateful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my ❤️



