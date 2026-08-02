Please Help Me Or I Lose Everything Due To Divorce

Due to my divorce, and my ex-husband taking my entire paycheck for 4 months. Now I'm facing bills I can't cover on my own, my electric bill, car note, credit cards, loans, and medical bills are all due. I'm asking for help to get caught up and move forward. Your support would mean so much to me right now.





Hello,

My name is Patricia, and I am turning to you as my last resort. Things started to go bad for me September 2025. I finally got my now ex-husband to agree to sign divorce papers after 2 years. Everything was going well until he actually signed the Petition in August. When I filled the Petition, I would never have thought he would do anything to me since he has not tried to even contact me for over 2 years. At the time I filed the Petition I was unaware that I needed to take him off our joint bank account before I filed the Petition. At this time, I was told that I could not remove him or change my bank account number. I had to leave everything the way it was until the divorce was final. I could not remove my paycheck when it cleared or do anything that I haven’t been doing. Somehow, he found this out he started taking my paychecks. By the time my bills would try to clear there wouldn’t be enough to pay my bills. This went on for 4 ½ months. I have been trying to get caught up ever since. I have received help from family and friends but not enough to pay for everything every month and now things have spiraled out of control. My credit cards, loans, car payment, rent and electric bills have all fallen behind. I have leaned on family and friends for so long that they cannot help me any longer. I am fighting to keep from losing everything. I wanted to get a second job, but I have severe back problems where I cannot stand for very long without my legs going numb and my right-hand tingling. Most of the jobs I was seeking were with convenient stores, Wal-Mart, H.E.B., etc. I was unable to apply due to my back issues. My back issues have gotten worse over the last three months, and I need two-tier spinal infusion surgery which I cannot afford the co-pay to even have the surgery.

As a last resort I am turning to this program to seek help getting my bills caught up. I need help before I lose everything. I need as close to $8400 as I can get. If I get the $8400, I will be donating $400 to this program. I am at the bottom of the black hole of hell. Please, please, please help me. Thank you!!