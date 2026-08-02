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Please Help Me not becoming disabled

Goal$14,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Ashton

Please Help Me not becoming disabled

Hello and thank you for being here reading my fundraiser, may the lord bless you.


Five years ago I started to experience loss of sensation and debilitating pain in both of my hands and lower arms. It was manageable at first with exercise, and being careful about exerting myself. But in 2024 it became so painful I had to go to urgent care and could not perform work or daily household duties some days at all because of how much pain I was in and because I had lost a lot of my ability to grip things. Even driving was becoming impossible as I could not feel my hands while wholding the steering wheel.


In 2025 I was told I needed a surgery in my hands that would cure my pain and numbness and restore my grip strength. I was also told if I did not get this surgery I was going to eventually lose feeling in my hands permanently.


I got the surgery in one hand and thought all was well but before I could pursue scheduling for my other hand I have been hit with a surprise bill for $12000 and two smaller bills of $1000 each. My insurance is claiming the operation was out of network and I have no idea what to do or how to afford this and I cannot schedule the second surgery until the current balance is cleared.


I pray everyday that I find the means and a way to solve this problem so I can finally go back to living my life. I miss being able to push a cart at the grocery store or hold my husband's hand without pain and would give anything to make that possible.


The money you send will go towards paying off my current bill while I work on saving to afford my second surgery.


If you have read this far thank you for reading my story and if you re inclined to help me I am eternally grateful. Regardless if you are able to help I appreciate you and hope you have a blessed day!

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