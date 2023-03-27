Please Help Me

Hi





I don't want to disclose my name for anonymity reasons, but I am in a dire situation for myself. To start of with, I have been sectioned under the mental health act from the UK even though I have never been mentally unwell and I have been evicted by the man responsible for getting me sectioned in the first place - my 'family', better yet my 'father'.





It all started on 22 March 2024. I was in my bedroom, as I was currently living with my 'father', when all I was doing was sitting in my room and he barges into my room to change the lightbulb. I never wanted him to do it - he knew that but he did it anyway. I took it off because I simply didn't want it. Few hours later, he does the same thing again. I take the lightbulb off once again to assert that I didn't want it. I was going to change it myself at my own whim, at my own pace. I thought he would know that but obviously that's not the case. My time is mine for me to utilise and there should be no expectation for me to 'finish' it, as in changing the lightbulb.





It should be common sense for anyone to be able to get that. I gave him the benefit of the doubt in that he'd have the intellect to know that. Clearly not. Clearly that is a mistake I made with literally EVERYBODY else involved with this until recently. None of these 'people' have a modicum of intelligence, not can they ever. Those who are incapable are always incapable.





Another point to make about this peculiar incident is that I initially would be one to tell him about what would be done, but the reason why I didn't this time and stick with it to this day is because obviously one would assume common sense amongst another person, especially when you mix things in like 'trust' (big mistake that was) and wanting to always raise the standard with your life with quality of life improvements. I don't point this out because in this day and age where the standard of intelligence gets raised, no one should have to do that.





So, moving from that incident, this kept going for roughly a couple of days, where I wouldn't tell him anything, after that he makes a phone call where he talks to his sister to gossip about me and they have a PTSD style rant where they make it out like I'm plotting to kill them (obviously not, can't believe I have to make that clear).





The next day, I get into an altercation with him and that's when he decides to call the NHS and report me. The next day, a couple of workers of the NHS come to talk to me and even though I try my best to explain to them that things are ok, (once again assuming that they could 'understand' - 'trusting' them) they have a full panic attack and act like I'm going to kill them. They secretly text my 'father' (who was there through the whole thing) that I 'need help'. I then try to leave the house so that I can cool off after that altercation, but then my 'Dad' proceeds to walk up to me as I was heading towards the door and tries to stop me by assaulting me.





I should give note that my family were always abusive towards me - especially my 'father', and throughout this entire altercation, along with the NHS, have abused me, used eachother against me, have harassed me and have lied about me, lied to me, tried to gaslight me and much more. They're all scum - each and every one of these people that were involved in my suffering are obnoxious, insufferable and revolting. Their 'care'? Is worth absolute jack and I don't want any of it. Not a single thing about any of this, is my fault. It's theirs.





So, after that incident (I should also say that I didn't call the police or do any thing else related to that because I had 'trust' that it would stop since I thought they were 'becoming better people', had 'faith' in them and it was integral to my plans at the time, which to sum it up was to simply move out to my own place and whatnot given the context of the 'relationship' that was going on and 'who I was' back then, when I was also trying to finish my studies as University...until all of that was ruined by these people of course - people don't change.), a series of fighting between my family and I took place, along with them having the NHS get in on me as well, until my 'Dad' called an ambulance on me, where once again, I trusted these people with seeing that I wasn't mentally ill, all because I went to a hotel for 2 days, decided that I was 'mentally ill' and sectioned me.





A whole series of abuse took place while I was held - they've drugged me up, forcing me to take drugs, tugged, shoved and pushed me around, made me have multiple accidents, yell at me, restrain me to drug me up because I was rightfully refusing, harass me, force me into showers which have both caused me to have trauma because of them now, which I never had before and much more. This was during the first time where these r*traded 'doctors' thought I had 'schitzophrenia' all because I turned my head left. They've made many lies about me saying that I was 'abusing' my 'Dad' when really it was the other way around. The whole 'experience' was like somebody from the USA, the first world country, being teleported into the Saharan Desert.





These 'doctors' are extremely revolting. This was not my first time being sectioned this way - I am currently on my third section due to these 'doctors' - the first time was me trying to ward them off because I hoped that we'd be on the same page, the second time I tried my absolute hardest to show and tell that I wasn't unwell but then they just keep insisting that there was 'something wrong' and that I 'needed' to be sectioned. And the third time, which is now. My family harassed me over and over again until they decided to call an ambulance on me for the second time and have a doctor with 3 other colleagues burst into my home along with 4 cops after my 'Dad' made a 'referral' after lying about me 'assaulting' him to the care team since I was discharged while under section 3 for the second time. They just keep insisting that I am, no matter how hard I try to explain to them.





I've tried making appeals to get back home, it doesn't work, I've been looking for lawyers to represent me in suing the NHS and then my 'father', in not only first claiming compensation for being wrongfully sectioned for the third time, but also for ownership of the house. I've gone through over 80 different law firms and not a single one is willing to help, even though I still continue to try and look for one. I've gone through various charity organizations but none of them would help. I've never had a source of income, especially throughout all of this and because of that, I'm forced to rely on benefits from these 'people', which isn't even a lot to begin with - I never wanted to have them in the first place. Like I said, I was at the last year of my University, but then both of these groups ruined everything.





I've seen and heard every possible excuse and comeback to my dilemma - like I said before, I've given thorough explanations as to why I'm not mentally unwell - I shouldn't have to exert myself so much to disingenuous 'people/doctors' who are 'suppossed' to 'know what they're doing'. Literally a one versus all scenario.





They are now trying to put me in an apartment, again, or else they will put me in a private rehab hospital, again. Neither which I want, of course. I've never asked for anything from these 'people' nor any of what's occurred at all. I refuse out of the integrity that I have for not wanting to take their revolting apartments - for I want to return home, hense my continued efforts to seek out legal aid.





Which now leads to today, where I have no choice but to resort to the very thing that I avoided doing for a good while now - starting a fundraiser.





I know it seems like a lot of what I'm asking but I just don't care at this point anymore. This whole thing has been going on for over 2 years now, and I'm absolutely tired of dealing with these 'people'. I want to be able to lead a nice, luxurious life of my own for once and for all where I can get these 'people' off my back. No one should have to go through any of this. I want to go home.





Please help me to achieve that.