PLEASE help me losing hope

I'm raising money to pay my $500 power bill. I've been without electricity for five days now, and I need help getting this restored.





A few years ago, my mother, stepfather, and I bought a home together so we could afford to keep a roof over our heads. My stepfather was caring for my mother, who had dementia. When he passed unexpectedly, I tried to manage everything on my own while working, but I kept losing jobs because of the time I needed to take off. I decided to focus on caring for my mother full-time instead. She passed away in September.





Since then, I've been struggling to find steady employment. Right now, I'm in a really difficult time, and this power bill has become more than I can cover on my own. I've tried everything I can think of, and I'm running out of options. My mom was all I had until just meeting my father who is actively fighting cancer I don’t know what else to do this is my last option tried everything





I'm grateful for anyone who can help. Thank you for taking the time to hear my situation.

GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY