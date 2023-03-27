Please help me, i don't want to die





My name is SHARON A PIELEMEIER, and I’m reaching out to ask for help during one of the most difficult and frightening times of my life. I have been diagnosed with cancer, and I am now facing the reality of treatment, medical appointments, tests, medications, and other expenses that come with this journey.





Cancer has affected so much more than my health. It has brought emotional, physical, and financial challenges that I never expected to face. I am doing everything I can to stay strong and focus on my treatment, but the growing costs have become extremely difficult for me to manage alone.





I am hoping to raise $15,000 to help cover my medical and treatment-related expenses, transportation to appointments, medications, and essential living costs while I focus on fighting this disease and getting through this difficult period.





Asking for help is not easy for me, but I know that I need support right now. Every donation, regardless of the amount, can make a meaningful difference and help relieve some of the financial pressure I’m facing.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean so much to me. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support can give me strength during a time when I need it most.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with me on this difficult journey. I am truly grateful for every person who chooses to support me.





God bless you