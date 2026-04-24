Please Help Me Get The Laptop I Need To Work

Hello, I'm Innocentia.

I’m kindly asking for R5,000 to help me buy a reliable second-hand laptop so I can start building my online business and pursue remote work.





I could ask for help buying food or paying a few bills, and I would be incredibly grateful for that help. But those needs come back every week and every month.





What I’m asking for instead is something that can help me change that situation.





A laptop would give me the tools I need to work, learn, apply for remote opportunities, build my online services and start creating an income for myself and my family.





I already have the motivation. I have the internet, a smartphone, skills I can use, and a clear idea of the kind of work I want to pursue. I’m actively looking for remote opportunities and working towards building an online career.





The biggest obstacle right now is simple: I don't have a proper work laptop.





A smartphone can help me search for opportunities, send messages and do some basic work, but it cannot replace a laptop for the kind of work I’m trying to do. Many of the tools and platforms I need require a computer, and even attending some virtual interviews becomes difficult without one.





I’m not asking for a brand-new or expensive laptop. A good, reliable second-hand laptop is enough. My goal is simply to get the equipment I need to start.





There’s a saying: “Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach them to fish and you feed them for a lifetime.”





That is what this fundraiser means to me.





If you can contribute, you’re not just helping me buy a laptop. You’re helping me buy the tool I need to work towards becoming financially independent.





My hope is that one day, when I’m in a better position, I’ll be able to do the same for someone else — to help another person who is trying to get started but is missing that one opportunity or that one essential tool.





I want to receive this help today so that, one day, I can give back.





If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, I would genuinely appreciate it.





And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be able to help would mean just as much.





Thank you for reading, believing in me, and helping me take one step closer to building a better future through my own work.