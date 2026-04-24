GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Please Help Me Get The Laptop I Need To Work

GoalR 5,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byModiehi Innocentia Motsoane

Please Help Me Get The Laptop I Need To Work

Hello, I'm Innocentia.

I’m kindly asking for R5,000 to help me buy a reliable second-hand laptop so I can start building my online business and pursue remote work.


I could ask for help buying food or paying a few bills, and I would be incredibly grateful for that help. But those needs come back every week and every month.


What I’m asking for instead is something that can help me change that situation.


A laptop would give me the tools I need to work, learn, apply for remote opportunities, build my online services and start creating an income for myself and my family.


I already have the motivation. I have the internet, a smartphone, skills I can use, and a clear idea of the kind of work I want to pursue. I’m actively looking for remote opportunities and working towards building an online career.


The biggest obstacle right now is simple: I don't have a proper work laptop.


A smartphone can help me search for opportunities, send messages and do some basic work, but it cannot replace a laptop for the kind of work I’m trying to do. Many of the tools and platforms I need require a computer, and even attending some virtual interviews becomes difficult without one.


I’m not asking for a brand-new or expensive laptop. A good, reliable second-hand laptop is enough. My goal is simply to get the equipment I need to start.


There’s a saying: “Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach them to fish and you feed them for a lifetime.”


That is what this fundraiser means to me.


If you can contribute, you’re not just helping me buy a laptop. You’re helping me buy the tool I need to work towards becoming financially independent.


My hope is that one day, when I’m in a better position, I’ll be able to do the same for someone else — to help another person who is trying to get started but is missing that one opportunity or that one essential tool.


I want to receive this help today so that, one day, I can give back.


If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, I would genuinely appreciate it.


And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be able to help would mean just as much.


Thank you for reading, believing in me, and helping me take one step closer to building a better future through my own work.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,330 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,880 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve