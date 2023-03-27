Please help me get a ride for my delivery business

Thank you for supporting my Educational and business dream.

I'm Iberedem Utuk, a 300 level student of University Uyo. I started school in 2023 when my dad was still fine. In my second semester year one, my Dad had stroke and everything changed. Life has been tough since then because I have to work to sponsor myself and pay for his medications too. I've made several attempts to quit school but thanks to the people around me for their unending encouragements. Three months ago, I started delivery/logistics business here in Uyo to support myself and fulfill my dream of becoming a graduate. I've put in all my best to make it work for me but my challenge is distance. I walk very long distances to deliver packages especially to areas that are not accessible by cabs or mini buses and this sometimes leads to delays and reduces my performance. I sincerely need your support to get a ride. Your assistance will help me build a team that will employ other struggling students like me I'm school. Having a ride will give me quicker service delivery, quicker service delivery will give me more jobs and more jobs will means other struggling students will have something to do.



