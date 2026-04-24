Please help me

I honestly never thought I would have to ask for help like this.

I was preparing to relocate to Arizona with my son and had planned everything around making this move with someone I trusted. Unfortunately, Leon Green, the person I was supposed to make this move with, took money that belonged to me and my son. This was money we had saved and were depending on for our move and our future.

Because of what happened, I am now in an extremely difficult situation. I am facing eviction from my apartment, I have very limited funds left, and I don’t know what I’m going to do next. I had worked hard and saved what I could because I believed I was finally getting an opportunity to start over and create a more stable life for myself and my son.

Having the money taken from us so suddenly has left me scared, overwhelmed, and honestly unsure of where to turn. I never imagined I would have to ask other people for help, but right now I need to put my pride aside and reach out.

I am asking for help with immediate housing expenses, transportation, moving costs, food, basic necessities, and getting myself and my son into a safe and stable situation.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more to us than I can explain. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would help tremendously.

I know that times are difficult for everyone, and I don’t take anyone’s generosity for granted. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, share, or simply keep me and my son in your thoughts. ❤️