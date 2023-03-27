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Please help me build the new life God has given me

Goal$550 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelody Seal

Please help me build the new life God has given me

For nearly 10 years, addiction controlled my life and took me places I never imagined I would go. For about five of those years, I lived outside on the streets. During that time, I faced things that nearly cost me my life, including serious septic infections. I was living in survival mode and struggling with addiction, homelessness, and circumstances that felt impossible to escape.

But God heard my prayers. On March 3, 2026, the Lord delivered me from drug addiction, and on September 3, 2026, I celebrated 6 months clean and sober. My life is completely different today. I am working hard every day to rebuild my life, stay accountable, and continue walking the path of recovery.

I am currently on misdemeanor probation and am entering treatment this month. As part of my probation, I am required to complete weekly drug tests that cost $40 every week. I am also required to attend and pay for Criminal Thinking Classes and other programs that are helping me learn the skills I need to build a stable and healthy future.

Because I am entering treatment and participating in these mandatory programs, it can be difficult for me to work enough hours to cover all of these expenses.

I am now living in a sober-living-based shelter, where I am required to attend classes and skill-building programs. I also have the blessing of being able to attend church here at the mission. Having a safe place to live, structure, accountability, faith, and people encouraging me has given me hope that I never thought I would have again.

I am not asking for help because I want someone to fix my life. I am asking for help because I learned in recovery that asking for help is ok to do. I am doing everything I can to change to rebuild my foundation. I was Baptized on Sept 27 of this year.

Every week that I complete my UA, attend my classes, participate in treatment, and stay clean is another step toward the life God has called me to live.

If you are able to contribute toward my weekly drug-testing costs, even a small amount would mean so much to me. Your support would help me remain in compliance with probation while I continue working toward recovery, independence, and a better future.

Most importantly, I want people to know that there is hope for recovery and there is hope for a new life.

I am living proof that God can meet us at our lowest point and begin rebuilding our lives.

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, for your prayers, encouragement, and for any help you may be able to give or share my story. God bless you.

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