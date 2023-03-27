Please help me and my family we need yor help pls

For over two years, my family and I have been facing extremely difficult times. We struggle daily with rent, food, and basic needs. My business and my wife’s business are currently unstable, making it difficult to provide for our family. We urgently need to pay our son’s school fees and provide the things he needs. We are also at risk of losing our home because our rent is due.

We humbly ask for your support, no matter how little. Every contribution will bring us closer to stability and give our family hope. Thank you, and may God richly bless you for your kindness.