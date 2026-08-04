Please help me, 4 months pregnant

Hello, my name is Ruby. Currently 4 months pregnant, I am here putting my pride and ego to the side to be completely honest with myself and for my sake it’s the only thing I can af the moment. I am stuck in a bad relationship and situation for myself and my unborn baby. I live with my boyfriend and when I moved here I took care of his father while i worked part time but during covid my work cut my hours and then eventually fired me. I stayed and took care of my bf father till he sadly passed last year in January, i haven’t work because we agreed he would pay for everything and anything i needed within reason of course because we were on a budget and couldn’t afford care for him or to hire anyone. After he passed my bf started to drink more it was stressful but we worked through it, but during those times I helped pay for the car and it broke down a couple times and so I put my savings to it and to the house we live in because the water heater needed to be replaced. I am broke, and worse my second hand car got hit and run while parked and it got total off. I need money for a second hand little piece of car to take me from my new job to home. Need money for rent and deposit to move for the safety of my unborn child and me. I am trying to save as much by doing any kind or little work there is but it’s hard to find here. Would appreciate and be grateful and so thankful for any assistance and generosity you may give. A prayer is welcome with open heart. I don’t have anyone to help or turn to, my parents are gone from this world and I am all alone. My hope is to start and create a healthy, clean and safe environment for my baby and me. Thank you and God bless you with many blessings.