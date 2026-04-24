Please help Max!

Meet Max. He's a 10-week-old lionhead rabbit we rescued from a flea market. When we brought him home, the man we got him from grabbed Max by his leg and snapped it in half.





Max is such a loving, sweet baby who loves to be cuddled. He's made a huge impact on our family, our 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son adore him. He's been through so much in his young life, and we can't imagine losing him.





Max's right tibia is broken and requires surgery to fix the displacement and allow it to heal correctly. Dr. Brown at Arab Veterinary Hospital will perform the procedure. Without surgery, we'll have to put him down. The good news is that Max is very young and in good overall health, and Dr. Brown believes there's a very good chance he'll recover well.





We're raising funds to cover the cost of Max's surgery. Your support would mean so much to our family and to Max.