PLEASE HELP! HOMELESS SOON!!

I desperately need your help to get a reliable vehicle so I can move! I'm almost 70 yrs old with a small dog and living on limited social security income of only $1,014 per month. My rent is going up soon and finding an affordable home for me & my dog is close to impossible. To make matters worse, I don't have a vehicle. to go anywhere. If anyone could help me get a reliable vehicle and a sturdy tent, I could live in campgrounds here in Arizona with my beloved little dog. I have no family to help and dear friends have passed, so I'm on my own.





I tried a gofundme recently, requesting help to hire an attorney to finally get a small inheritance my father left me, but no one chose to help. With the small inheritance I could purchase a reliable vehicle to pack up and move, plus have some financial security, but I can't seem to make that happen. Now I'm just desperate to get a vehicle & a tent to live in. I'm so worried and frustrated, trying to figure out what to do.





Please, please help if you can. I would greatly appreciate it with all my heart and soul. I'm so worried and anxious on what the future holds for me. I'm a good and caring person to others and don't drink or do drugs. I can't even consider losing my dog because he's all I have left in this world and I love him dearly.