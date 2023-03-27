Please help for my mental health

Mental health isnt a joke, especially for men, and shouldnt be treated as such. If we arent able to ask for help without being looked down upon and judged, whats the point? In December of 2025 I was in a bad car accident, I broke 5 ribs, tore my rotator cuff, and lost my vehicle. I've spent so much time trying to fix myself between counseling, doctors, orthopedic surgeon, and physical therapy twice a week every week, that im beyond spent, but finally at a place where I can work through the pain if I can get out.





In March my dad helped me get a vehicle so i could try to get back to normal, problem it was an absolute lemon and sat at the dealer for 3 months. In June he gave me his word if they took it back he would help me get another vehicle so I could move since I had a job and apartment lined up. I trusted him and let the dealership take it back, unfortunately he decided afterwards it was better to not help me, and not only leave me without a vehicle, but he also cost me the job and the apartment. Thats a hard blow after everything ive been through.





Ive been denied countless jobs here, either dont meet their standards or not enough recent experience. The jobs I MIGHT be able to get i cant living here 1. Because i have no reliable transportation. 2. He feels the need to wake my wife and I up at 7am just because hes up. Im trying my best, ive reached out to every resource there is, and literally my only options are sit here and let our mental health suffer or leave and be homeless.





I dont want pity, I need help, and thats not an easy thing to say when im the one everyone has relied on for years.