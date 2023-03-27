Please help fast.

PLEASE HELP US KEEP OUR FAMILY TOGETHER 💔🙏🏽

I never imagined I would have to publicly ask strangers for help like this, but right now our family is scared, overwhelmed, and running out of options.

My boyfriend is currently facing an extremely serious drug charge that he is fighting. What began as a traffic stop involving dealer tags on a Mercedes-Benz has completely turned our lives upside down. During the stop, officers initially treated the situation as though the vehicle might have been stolen. Paperwork was eventually located showing that the vehicle was not stolen, but the encounter continued and the vehicle was searched.

Medication was found during that search. Our family maintains that the medication involved was our son’s prescribed , but my boyfriend was arrested and is now facing a charge involving fentanyl. He is fighting that allegation and deserves the opportunity to defend himself and have all of the evidence examined in court.

Until that happens, he is still a father, a partner, and someone our family loves.

His bond was set extremely high — approximately $250,000 — and the financial pressure has become unbearable. He has been making payments to the bondsman while also trying to survive financially as the case continues. Every delay means more expenses, more stress, and more uncertainty for our family.

We are asking for help with his bond/bondsman expenses, attorney and legal-defense costs, court-related expenses, and the financial hardship this case has placed on our household.

We are NOT asking anyone to decide his guilt or innocence. We are asking people to help give him the opportunity to properly defend himself and make it through this process without our family being financially destroyed before the case is even resolved.

If you have ever watched someone you love fight to be heard, you understand how helpless this can feel.

Even $5, $10, or $20 helps. And if you cannot donate, PLEASE SHARE this fundraiser. A share costs nothing and could put this story in front of the person who is able to help us.

We need help NOW. 🙏🏽💔

Please help us fight for our family and make sure he has the resources necessary to defend himself.

Thank you to every single person who donates, shares, prays for us, or simply takes the time to read our story. We will never forget it.



