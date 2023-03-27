Please Help Emmanuel Get the Surgeries He Needs





Emmanuel was born on May 1st, 2026. Since the day he was born, his family has been facing an ongoing medical and financial struggle as they try to raise enough money for the surgeries he urgently needs.





Emmanuel requires surgery on his arm as well as surgery on his . Since his birth, every effort has been made to find financial assistance and access the medical care necessary for his condition. Unfortunately, the cost of the surgeries and related medical expenses has been more than the family can afford.





For the past four months, the search for help has continued. There have been many difficult days, but the hope of getting Emmanuel the treatment he needs has never been given up.





Now, at four months old, Emmanuel still needs medical attention and financial support. The longer the family has to wait, the more difficult the situation becomes. The goal is to raise enough money to cover the surgeries, medical consultations, examinations, medications, transportation, and other expenses related to his treatment and recovery.





No family should have to watch a child remain in need of medical treatment simply because they cannot afford the cost. Emmanuel deserves the opportunity to receive the proper medical care he needs and have the chance to grow and develop in good health.





Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference. A donation of any amount can help bring Emmanuel closer to receiving his surgeries and beginning his journey toward recovery.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be an incredible way to help. Every share can reach someone who may be able to contribute.





The family has been trying to find a way forward since Emmanuel was born, and now they are asking for support from anyone who can help.





Please consider standing with Emmanuel during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity can help make the medical treatment he needs possible.





Thank you for taking the time to read Emmanuel’s story, for sharing his fundraiser, and for every donation and act of kindness offered toward his recovery.