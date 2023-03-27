Please help Ellie today...emergency *service dog





Please help Ellie tonight. We are running out of time.

Ellie is my 13.5-year-old service dog, and she is slipping in front of me. She has severe mitral valve disease. She has a severely enlarged heart. She is now in the beginning stages of heart failure. For ten days she has barely eaten—only licks of baby food. I bought 18 different foods, and she refuses them. She has fainted 4 times from not eating. She is getting weaker without more than a few licks of food. Today was the first day she ate a little baby food. That's all she wanted.

The vet says we need an abdominal ultrasound immediately. They believe something in her stomach or intestines is why she will not eat. It could be a mass. It could be an intestinal blockage or another GI problem. They cannot treat it until they see it. Once they know what it is, they can give the right medicine and care and add it to her heart meds and increase meds for her heart. Until that scan happens, she is not eating, and the longer she does not eat, the worse her heart and her whole body get. She will not be comfortable until they can treat the stomach issue. She is not ready to go. She just needs to eat and breathe.

Tomorrow, Friday, may be the only day I can get her in. If I miss it, we have to wait until Tuesday. Nearby weekend emergency centers—all the way up to an hour and a half away in multiple directions—do not have ultrasound except Monday through Friday until 5. Monday is a holiday. Non-emergency vets have nothing available until the earliest date of September 9. They do not take payment plans. I have no credit. I do not have CareCredit. I used all of Affirm already to get her in for an echo, bloodwork, vet fees, medicine, Ubers to the vet, and breathing time in oxygen chambers.

I have already taken her to the ER twice—once yesterday and once days ago. They did testing. They used an oxygen tank. They turned her heart medicine into a liquid formula so I could get something into her as she would spit them out and won't eat solid food. The echo was done before I left for surgery. I did not have enough left to pay for the abdominal ultrasound too on Tuesday. Uber alone cost $220 just to get to the vet and back. I spent all I have because I love her so much and I can't recover.

I just had surgery for severe pain from CRPS in its last stage. I cannot get around well, especially right now. I get worse if I am out for a long time, and then I have to recover before I can take her anywhere again. I am doing all I can. I am afraid of something happening at home and not being able to get her there right away.

That is why I am also asking for a home oxygen setup. Because of her severe mitral valve disease, enlarged heart, and heart failure, oxygen has already helped her. A stationary pet oxygen concentrator powered by the Serene 5, compatible with a VARON pet oxygen chamber, plus the chamber and filters, is on sale right now—about $589 to $800 depending on the bundle. That is less than what one ER visit costs. If we can have oxygen here, she can receive treatment at home with her medicine after we know what is wrong with her stomach. I would not have to keep rushing her out when I can barely move.

Ellie has been my service dog through the toughest years of my life. She was with me through stage 3 CRPS worsening all the way through surgery. She stayed when I was bedridden. She stayed when I was fully in a wheelchair. She danced. She wagged. She gave me a reason to wake up every day and smile as I helped others through their struggles in ministry. She stayed through sleepless nights, through good days and tough ones, through living in Airbnbs and almost being homeless, through monthly plane rides when no doctors would help me in Texas and I had to fly back to California. She has been my best friend. She is my baby. I have to do everything I can to help her now.

I am involved in ministry and have my own nonprofit ministry. All I want is for Ellie to be okay, happy, and comfortable. She deserves the best because she has given me the best. “A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast” (Proverbs 12:10). Ellie was entrusted to me, and I am asking for help to be faithful with the life God gave her.

I am not pretending her heart disease will disappear. Severe mitral valve disease, an enlarged heart, and heart failure are serious. But the thing making her crash right now is that she is not eating. If the ultrasound shows a treatable stomach or intestinal problem, they can start the right treatment. She can live more comfortably. She can stay with me longer and give me precious more time with her. Every day she goes without food, she gets worse. I cannot wait until Tuesday if there is any way to get her in tomorrow. I do not want to lose her knowing I was so close to helping her. I do not know how I would move past that. We are so connected. She has been such a blessing and one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet. She has even helped other people and animals.

I used everything I had. I am stretched to the edge and have worsened myself and gave up medical care for that I need to pay for her. I am asking for help so the scan, the ride, the treatment, and the oxygen are not what stand between her and a chance. I have no other way. Don't get paid for another two weeks. She cannot wait that long.

I am trusting the Lord and believing He will make a way. “The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart” (Psalm 34:18). He sees Ellie. I believe He can open this door in time.

What I need immediately

• Abdominal ultrasound — $1,500

• Vet visit — $200

• Medicine, possible oxygen therapy, and Uber rides

I need at least $1,800 by tomorrow, Friday, or I will be waiting until Tuesday, and she may not make it. I am praying that is not the case.

Any gifts beyond that go directly to Ellie’s ongoing care: her monthly care, her next echo, medicine, special diet, possible surgery if the scan shows she needs it, oxygen therapy until a home unit arrives in the mail, and—only when the Lord says it is time, which I pray is not for a while—end-of-life care.

How gifts will be used

• Abdominal ultrasound and any diagnostics needed to find the stomach / GI problem

• ER care, heart medicine, GI treatment, and follow-up once they know what it is

• Uber and transport to get her to the clinic

• Home oxygen concentrator, pet oxygen chamber, and filters so she can receive oxygen here instead of another emergency dash

Funds from this campaign will be used only for Ellie’s veterinary care, transport, medicine, treatments, and home oxygen. They will not be used for anything else. I will post updates and screenshots of receipts so you can see exactly where every gift went.

Please do not let me lose her for lack of a scan that can tell them how to restore her comfort, and for lack of air that helps her. She walked with me through the hardest seasons of my life. She is not ready to go. She just needs to eat. She is my baby, and I would do anything for her.

If you cannot give, please share this and pray for Ellie. If you can give anything—even a little—it goes straight to getting her that ultrasound and keeping her breathing until they can treat her. It means everything to us.

Thank you for seeing her. Thank you for helping me take care of the dog who took care of me.

I believe. Thank you for praying, sharing, and giving. God bless you.









If you feel led to pay the vet directly for the ultrasound apt...please message me.