Please Help Ducksworth

Ducksworth is a friend in Christ. He's been homeless since he was turned out on the street by his family after coming to Christ. He's currently in Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He's been in and out of the hospital for the past month. He has a job waiting for him when he gets out of the hospital.





He's been protecting himself from the oppressive Mississippi heat by living in his car and running the air conditioning. There are currently no homeless shelters available to him. But now, his car doesn't run. He has someone who will install the part he needs for free, but the part itself costs about $700; we're trusting the Lord for $900 so he can get some new clothes for work and have a place to stay while they are fixing his car.





He'll be out of the hospital soon. We hope to have enough for him by the time he gets out.





If you can't give, please pray. Thank you in the name of the Lord JESUS!



