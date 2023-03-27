Please Help Anita Regain Her Smile Once Again

Dear Kind Hearted Souls:

I am a 78-year old woman and live alone in West Hollywood, California, I support myself on Social Security and California disability benefits.





I recently fractured my left femer and am recuperating at home. Because of this injury, I have had to postpone back surgery that I was scheduled to have later this year.





At the same time, I have needed substantial dental treatment, including dental implants.The treatment is already underway with a dentist in my own neighborhood whom I have chosen and trust.





I have arranged some financing through Care Credit and Cherry and am taking responsibility for the expense. However, the amount of the dental treatment is substantial, and these financing arrangements could leave me making payments for two or three years.





At 78, I am very concerned about carrying this debt for that length of time. One never knows our length of time on this earth, and it's exactly for that reason that I want to get this burden off of me as soon as possible and not leave it for my family to deal with. I live alone and have always managed by own finances, and I very much want to avoid leaving this financial burden for my family.





Thanks to all to read this for considering my request. The possibility of reducing this financial burden would mean a great deal to me.





Sincerely,





Anita Wilson