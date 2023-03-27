Please Help A Young Mother And Her Two Children

My name is Rick Taylor, I am a disabled military retiree on a fixed income. My wife and I are

helping a young single mother of two get her life back in order. She has found

opportunities in a larger area but she needs transportation and assistance to get there. We have a van which would be perfect for her and her kids with their belongings to get there for a fresh start. We are donating the van to her but it needs some work, fuel pump, interior

work, new tires, etc. I can do the work that needs done, I just need help financially to make it safe and reliable. Any assistance would be helpful and greatly appreciated to help this

young lady and her children.

Any funds not spent on fixing the van will go to her for tagging, insuring and gas.

Thank you all in advance and God Bless.