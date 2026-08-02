Please help a single mom find a place to stay

I'm a single mom of 1 and I'm pregnant with the second one,40 weeks. I'm also a student at TVET COLLEGE ,doing occupational hairdressing. I'm 34 years old,I live with my aunty and her children and grandchildren. I'm asking please anyone who can help me with a place to stay with my kids. I also need help with rent,nanny for my unborn baby when I get back to school and for the furniture for the start up. I have nothing at this moment so please I need your help. Thank you in advance