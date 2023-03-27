Please Help A Family Keep Their Home

I’ve been carrying a heavy heart, and I’m reaching out because someone I love deeply is going through an incredibly difficult time.

My son is self-employed and has always worked hard to build his own path. Right now he’s facing a serious mental health challenge on top of significant financial strain. The combination has put the stability he’s fought for—his home, his vehicle, the basics that keep daily life possible—at real risk. If he loses everything he, his wife and child have nothing left.

I’m out of state and can’t step in the way I wish I could. Watching him struggle when he’s given so much effort has been one of the hardest things as a mother. I’m asking for help simply because I don’t want him to lose everything he’s worked so hard for and I am unable to help as much as is needed financially.

Any support—whether a donation, a share, or simply holding him in your thoughts—would mean more than I can say. It would go toward keeping the essentials in place while he focuses on getting well and back on solid ground.

Thank you for reading this. Even small kindnesses can make a real difference right now.

With gratitude,

A Heartbroken Mother