Please anything helps to fix my puppies broke leg

This is Dio, my puppy, and he has a broken front leg. I can't bear to see him in such pain, he's my best friend, and he's all I have. I need help covering his surgery and the medicine and treatment he'll need to heal.





I can't afford his care alone, and I don't know what I'd do without him. Right now, he's the one thing that keeps me going. With your help, I can get him the treatment he needs and keep him safe may god bless anyone reading this all I feel Is bad for my puppy and ill do anything to get him walking against.





Please, if you're able to help Dio, it would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with us.