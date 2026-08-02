Pleasant View Baptist Church AC Unit Replacement

Pleasant View Baptist Church is a Southern Baptist church that was founded in 1914. It has stood tall as a beacon on a hill in Morganton, NC, shining God’s light to our community for over 100 years. PVBC’s food pantry - Heartlife Ministries - has served our local community for decades - even through COVID!





Now we're asking for help from the community we love so much. PVBC need to replace our second air conditioning unit. We've already replaced one unit in recent years, and this second replacement is necessary to keep our church comfortable and welcoming for worship, fellowship, and the ministries we offer.





Will you pray and consider what you can do to help Pleasant View Baptist Church with this undertaking? Your support would mean so much to us. May God bless each of you!